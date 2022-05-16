Johnny Depp, Amber Heard feature in Amul topical: 'Too much seen and Heard'

Amul recently posted a topical advertisement based on the ongoing defamation trial between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his former wife and fellow actor Amber Heard.

The couple, who got divorced in 2017, have accused each other of physical and mental abuse. Heard was sued by Depp after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she did not name Depp but referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Drawing from it, the dairy brand shared a topical advertisement depicting Heard and Depp inside a courtroom with On “Too much seen and Heard” captioned at the top followed by “Amul, Depp your knife in" at the bottom.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard returned to the witness stand on Monday as the bitter defamation trial resumed in a Virginia courtroom after a one-week hiatus.

Her lawyers are expected to wrap up their questioning of the 36-year-old actress before turning her over to Johnny Depp's legal team for what is expected to be a grueling cross-examination.

The first four weeks of the multi-million dollar defamation case being heard by a seven-person jury in Fairfax, near Washington, have exposed the celebrity couple's volatile relationship in excruciating detail.

In her two days of testimony, a frequently tearful Heard accused Depp of becoming a physically abusive "monster" when he had been drinking and abusing drugs and of being obsessively jealous of her co-stars.

Depp, during his four days on the witness stand, denied ever striking Heard and claimed she was the one who was frequently violent.

(With inputs from AFP)