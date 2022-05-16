English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard feature in Amul topical: 'Too much seen and Heard'

    Meanwhile, Amber Heard returned to the witness stand on Monday as the bitter defamation trial against Johnny Depp resumed in a Virginia courtroom after a one-week hiatus.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST
    Amul shared a topical advertisement that shows Amber Heard and Johnny Depp inside a courtroom.

    Amul shared a topical advertisement that shows Amber Heard and Johnny Depp inside a courtroom.


    Amul recently posted a topical advertisement based on the ongoing defamation trial between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his former wife and fellow actor Amber Heard.

    The couple, who got divorced in 2017, have accused each other of physical and mental abuse. Heard was sued by Depp after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she did not name Depp but referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

    Drawing from it, the dairy brand shared a topical advertisement depicting Heard and Depp inside a courtroom with On “Too much seen and Heard” captioned at the top followed by “Amul, Depp your knife in" at the bottom.

    Meanwhile, Amber Heard returned to the witness stand on Monday as the bitter defamation trial resumed in a Virginia courtroom after a one-week hiatus.

    Close

    Related stories

    Her lawyers are expected to wrap up their questioning of the 36-year-old actress before turning her over to Johnny Depp's legal team for what is expected to be a grueling cross-examination.

    The first four weeks of the multi-million dollar defamation case being heard by a seven-person jury in Fairfax, near Washington, have exposed the celebrity couple's volatile relationship in excruciating detail.

    In her two days of testimony, a frequently tearful Heard accused Depp of becoming a physically abusive "monster" when he had been drinking and abusing drugs and of being obsessively jealous of her co-stars.

    Depp, during his four days on the witness stand, denied ever striking Heard and claimed she was the one who was frequently violent.

    (With inputs from AFP)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amber Heard #Amul #Johnny Depp
    first published: May 16, 2022 04:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.