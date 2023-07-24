Man narrowly escapes as buses go airborne, road rips open in South Africa blast. Video

Footage shows a man scurrying away just in time to avoid being crushed under a bus. (Image: screengrab from video @WowTerrifying/Twitter)

A powerful blast rocked Johannesburg, South Africa, during the evening rush hour last week sending minibuses airborne and leaving people running for their lives. The incident, captured in shocking CCTV footage, resulted in the tragic death of one man, while 48 people were left injured.

The explosion also caused a massive hole to open up in the road, with a stretch of pavement collapsing underneath the ground. The dramatic footage showed a man scurrying away just in time to avoid being crushed by a heavy white bus propelled into the air by the blast.

However, not everyone was as fortunate, as firefighters discovered another man's body pinned under a vehicle during their search of the area after the explosion.

As of Thursday, a dozen victims were still hospitalized across the city, with an additional 36 having been discharged after receiving medical attention. The cause of the blast remains unknown.



Scary scenes as underground explosion rocks Johannesburg in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/9ZDoZDhX68 — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) July 21, 2023

Initially, authorities suspected the underground gas pipes supplied by a certain company might have been responsible for the explosion. However, the company denied any involvement, leaving investigators to delve deeper into the incident's origins.

City officials enlisted the help of experts to examine the area for other possible factors that could have triggered the blast, including pipes or cables.

Some residents in the affected area were evacuated to avoid any future disasters. Those residing in multi-story buildings faced the additional threat of structural instability. However, some were allowed to return to their homes or businesses on Thursday, once the immediate danger had subsided.

The aftermath of the explosion left a trail of destruction, affecting approximately five city blocks, six roads, and 34 vehicles. Several vehicles were found flipped over on their sides.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing experience of those caught in the blast's vicinity. Some people were sitting in minibus taxis, patiently waiting to return home, when the explosion violently propelled them into the air, leaving them injured.