Joe Biden touches King Charles III, sparks debate on protocol breach. Viral video

US President Joe Biden touches King Charles III's back at Windsor Castle. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/@ChrisPlanteShow).

United States President Joe Biden arrived in the United Kingdom on Sunday and later met King Charles III and in a video released on Twitter, the two dignitaries could be seen interacting. However, the video has caused a stir as Biden was seen touching King Charles III's back at Windsor Castle.

In the video, it seemed like the British monarch was expressing dissatisfaction after watching one of the Welsh Guards engage in a long conversation with the US President.

The gesture from Biden raised speculation over whether he had breached a protocol by touching the back of King Charles III. Protocol suggests that the monarch is not generally to be touched.



A confused Joe Biden had to be escorted across the lawn by King Charles! pic.twitter.com/3NKFCqKG1B — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) July 10, 2023

A source in the Buckingham Palace, however, stated that by touching King Charles, Biden had not breached protocol and added that the monarch was not unhappy with the encounter, emphasizing the affection and warmth between the two men.

The coronation of King Charles III took place in May and Biden was not present in London for the ceremony. Previously, Biden and King Charles III had met during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow and at a reception in Buckingham Palace in 2021.

Among the leading Indian personalities who attended the coronation ceremony included Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and actor Sonam Kapoor.

