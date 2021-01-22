Joe Biden gets rid of 'Trump's button'; Netizens go crazy with the jokes

President Joe Biden at Oval Office.

The 46th President of the United States Joe Biden immediately got to work after taking his oath at the US Capitol on January 20. President Biden has quite settled in, in the Oval Office and has made several changes to the decor.

One such change that Biden made, is now a total rage on Twitter.

The brand new President got rid of a little red button that used to be there on the desk of the Oval Office. The button was put in place by former President Donald Trump. Every time it would be pressed, a butler would come in holding a silver plate with a can of diet coke on it!



President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk

— Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021

Now, this knowledge surfaced on the internet thanks to broadcaster Tom Newton Dunn's tweet.

Now that Biden has become the new President of the United States, Dunn shared a picture of him at the desk and said that the Diet Coke button has been removed. He also shared an image of Trump in the office and, in it, one can see the red button.

This tweet went viral within a short span- more than 116.5k likes and over 23.4k retweets. And thus followed a barrage of jokes, memes & banter on 'Trump's Button'!

The little box, used by many presidents, is connected to a pager. It's typically used to get the attention of Oval Office valet if the president needs something. Trump used it like a parlor trick to show guests how he could get a valet to bring him a Diet Coke when he pushed it.

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 22, 2021



