you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Joe Biden gets rid of 'Trump's button'; Netizens go crazy with the jokes

The brand new President got rid of a little red button that used to be there on the desk of the Oval Office. The button was put in place by former President Donald Trump. Every time it would be pressed, a butler would come in holding a silver plate with a can of diet coke on it!

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST
President Joe Biden at Oval Office.

President Joe Biden at Oval Office.


The 46th President of the United States Joe Biden immediately got to work after taking his oath at the US Capitol on January 20. President Biden has quite settled in, in the Oval Office and has made several changes to the decor.

One such change that Biden made, is now a total rage on Twitter.

The brand new President got rid of a little red button that used to be there on the desk of the Oval Office. The button was put in place by former President Donald Trump. Every time it would be pressed, a butler would come in holding a silver plate with a can of diet coke on it!

Now, this knowledge surfaced on the internet thanks to broadcaster Tom Newton Dunn's tweet.

Now that Biden has become the new President of the United States, Dunn shared a picture of him at the desk and said that the Diet Coke button has been removed. He also shared an image of Trump in the office and, in it, one can see the red button.

Close

This tweet went viral within a short span- more than 116.5k likes and over 23.4k retweets. And thus followed a barrage of jokes, memes & banter on 'Trump's Button'!

See some of the tweets here-









TAGS: #Donald Trump #Trending News #US President Joe Biden #World News
first published: Jan 22, 2021 04:05 pm

