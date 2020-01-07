JNU violence protest: ‘Free Kashmir’ placard holding protester shares clarification and apology

Photos and videos of a woman waving a massive “Free Kashmir” poster at the Gateway of India protest in Mumbai on January 6, are being shared widely on social media.



#WATCH Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/i7SeImYxCE

— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020



Protest is for what exactly?

Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?

‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020



This screen grab is from protests in Mumbai right now. I see a huge ‘Free Kashmir’ poster there. I am told the protest is for violence in JNU. Lot of overlap between protestors here. Or probably total overlap. pic.twitter.com/ffJTmahnTX

— Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) January 6, 2020



To the young of India I want to ask,

Don't you see how the ongoing protests are really about breaking apart India? If your answer involves 'but', please take this advice - THINK AGAIN!! pic.twitter.com/UCpPKy5OCc Close January 6, 2020

While some questioned why protestors raked the Kashmir issue at a rally organised to extend support to attacked students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, others pointed at “separatist elements” taking part in the demonstrations.Several netizens and media outlets assumed that the woman holding the contentious poster is a Kashmiri, while politicians swooped in to take jibes at her.

Seeing the ever-swelling number of speculations and assumptions doing the rounds on social media, Mehak Mirza Prabhu, shared a Facebook video explaining in detail why she held the controversial poster and what her intent was.

Shunning all allegations of sedition, the woman first clarified that she is from Mumbai, before going on to explain how her placard was aimed only at protesting against the prolonged internet ban in Kashmir.

Mehak said that her poster has been misinterpreted. Calling the reactions to her image “crazy”, she said: “I am not a Kashmiri. I am a writer from Mumbai; I am a Maharashtrian. What happened yesterday is extremely crazy and the reaction it received from people is crazier. The narrative being spread about the situation is absolutely misinterpreted.”

Talking about how she got the placard, Mehak said: “I saw posters being painted at the venue covering multiple issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizen, and in support of the JNU students. That’s where I spotted the placard on ‘Free Kashmir’.

She added: “When I saw that placard, what came to my mind was the basic constitutional rights being denied to the Kashmiris. It was meant to bat for their freedom to express themselves, freedom from internet ban, etc. There was no other agenda or motive whatsoever.”

“However, my actions have been misinterpreted, and the issue has been blown out of proportion. I have been accused of being a separatist. It is scary. We need not have to live in such fear.”