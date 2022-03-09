JK Rowling's tweet on 'We Who Must Not Be Named Day' has Twitter divided

JK Rowling has been involved in a simmering row with the transgender community over her belief that women's sex-based rights should be protected.

Author JK Rowling has been criticised for a post about International Women’s Day which many perceived as transphobic.



Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

In a Twitter thread criticising the Labour Party’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill which would make it easier for citizens to legally change their gender, the Harry Potter author wrote: “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.”

Rowling has faced severe backlash because of the tweet, with many asking the author to "shut up".



Women have been disproportionately hit by years of austerity, there is currently what has been called an "epidemic of violence against women", and the government has just wound down vital at-home abortion provision against all evidence, and this is all you can think to say?

— Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) March 8, 2022



Please, please stop. You are hurting so many people. I know you really believe you're right, but is it so important to be at the expense of others? — Bethan Lewis (@littlemisslewis) March 8, 2022





She's not hurting me. Plus hurting is what's going on in Ukraine. Get some perspective

— jean campbell (@jeancampbell11) March 9, 2022

There were others, however, who defended Rowling and her stand on women's issues.



She's using it to support women. Would you believe there are some people who call us uterus havers?! I know! — Sara(@sarniejewell) March 8, 2022

Taking a stand against the Labour Party's bill in the UK, JK Rowling had earlier tweeted, "The law Nicola Sturgeon’s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women. Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused."

Read more: International Women's Day: Why I went from being a Proud Potterhead to a Reluctant one

Later, when Chair of the Labour Party Anneliese Dodds, spoke about how there are different definitions of what constitutes a woman, Rowling tweeted, “Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone. #HappyInternationalWomensDay".

The Harry Potter author has been involved in a simmering row with the transgender community over her belief that women's sex-based rights should be protected.

The dispute began around two years ago when the author tweeted against use of the phrase "people who menstruate", rather than only women. Rowling, however, denies being transphobic and in November revealed she had received a flood of death threats over her statements on transgender issues.