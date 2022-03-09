English
    JK Rowling's tweet on 'We Who Must Not Be Named Day' has Twitter divided

    The Harry Potter author has faced severe backlash because of the tweet, with many asking the author to "shut up".

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
    JK Rowling has been involved in a simmering row with the transgender community over her belief that women's sex-based rights should be protected.

    Author JK Rowling has been criticised for a post about International Women’s Day which many perceived as transphobic.

    In a Twitter thread criticising the Labour Party’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill which would make it easier for citizens to legally change their gender, the Harry Potter author wrote: “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.”

    Rowling has faced severe backlash because of the tweet, with many asking the author to "shut up".



    There were others, however, who defended Rowling and her stand on women's issues.

    Taking a stand against the Labour Party's bill in the UK, JK Rowling had earlier tweeted, "The law Nicola Sturgeon’s trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women. Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused."

    Later, when Chair of the Labour Party Anneliese Dodds, spoke about how there are different definitions of what constitutes a woman, Rowling tweeted, “Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone. #HappyInternationalWomensDay".

    The Harry Potter author has been involved in a simmering row with the transgender community over her belief that women's sex-based rights should be protected.

    The dispute began around two years ago when the author tweeted against use of the phrase "people who menstruate", rather than only women. Rowling, however, denies being transphobic and in November revealed she had received a flood of death threats over her statements on transgender issues.
