Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jitendra Singh: A 'chowkidar' who has been writing letters of gratitude to our martyrs for 20 years

The compassionate soul has already written over 4,500 letters and wishes to send letters of gratitude to another 38,000 names stored in his database.

Jitendra Singh (Image: Better India)
Jitendra Singh, a native of Rajasthan, who works as a security guard in Surat, wanted to become a soldier just like his father.

His dreams were nipped at an early age because his height didn’t let him pass the qualification round. However, instead of whining about it for the rest of his life, the 39-year-old took a very unconventional route to realise his wish to serve the nation.

For 18 years, relentlessly, the man has been writing letters of gratitude t the families of deceased soldiers and wishes to do so as long as he can.

A Scoopwhoop report states Jitendra started writing these letters when he was only 19 years old and the Kargil War was on. Fourteen jawans from his locality had lost their lives in the war. He happened to read one of the letters posted by a deceased soldier; it read: "Father I’m doing fine. How are you? Write to me". This moved him, and he began writing.

He believes the Indian Armed Forces do a really tough job and those who are martyred leave their families in a pall of despair. They lead miserable lives and we must be grateful to them for their sacrifice. He believes the nation is duty-bound to remember these families, the heroes, and fulfil its obligations towards those who gave up their loved ones in the interest of the country.

The compassionate soul has already written over 4,500 letters and wishes to send letters of gratitude to another 38,000 names stored in his database. Earning a meagre Rs 10,400 salary, he finds it difficult to make both ends meet, but has a dedicated space in his house to write the letters.

He gathers information on the martyrs through newspapers and other media reports, as the Army Headquarter does not provide details of a martyr’s address.
