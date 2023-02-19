 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manchester United: UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe challenges Qatari sheikh in ownership race

Feb 19, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Jim Ratcliffe is keen to expand a sporting portfolio that already includes French football club Nice and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport.

The race to take control of Manchester United intensified Saturday as British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe formally challenged a Qatari banker for the ownership of the English football giants.

Ratcliffe had already expressed interest in United several weeks ago and his INEOS company followed the Qatari offer by officially submitting their own bid.

But the contest for control of the record 20-times English champions may be more than a two-horse race.

On Saturday, The Times reported that American hedge fund giant Elliott had made a bid -- but not a full takeover of the kind proposed by both Ratcliffe and Qatari rival Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.