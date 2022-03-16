Jhulan Goswami becomes the first cricketer to take 250 wickets in Women's ODIs

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur (R) and Jhulan Goswami (L) celebrate the wicket of England's Amy Jones during the 2022 Women's Cricket World cup match between England and India at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 16.

When veteran India bowler Jhulan Goswami took her first wicket of the English innings on Wednesday after dismissing Tammy Beaumont on 1, she became the first cricketer to take 250 wickets in Women's ODIs.



Jhulan Goswami now has 250 wickets in ODIs

What a player!#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/0bLllvlUbg — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2022

This comes only three days after Goswami surpassed Australia's Lynn Fullston to become the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women's World Cup. At 39, the fast bowler is representing India in her fifth Women's World Cup edition, having made her debut in the tournament in 2005.

Cricket enthusiasts obviously couldn’t keep calm and flooded Twitter with posts celebrating Goswami’s feat.

"I'm biggest fan of Jhulan. She is an inspiration to girls out there want to be fast bowlers. Mostly importantly, she is down to earth person. What a legend," commented user Raja Faisal.

"What a player! #GOAT (Greatest Of All Times) no one's catching up that 250 any time soon. Skill level 100," wrote another Twitter user Tejas Gowda.

Read more: Anushka Sharma stars as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in 'Chakda Xpress'. Watch teaser

Hailing from West Bengal’s Chakdaha town, Goswami, 39, has a long list of accomplishments to her credit. She has been honoured with the Padma Shri, Arjuna Award and the ICC Women’s Cricketer award.

This feat, however, could not help India win the match as they were bundled out for just 134 after batting first. England women in reply strolled to a four-wicket win with 112 balls to spare.