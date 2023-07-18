Jharkhand man dies after using YouTube remedy to cure toothache

Ajay Mahto's father-Nunuchand Mahto- said that he had experienced toothache a week ago and instead of consulting a doctor, opted to eat kaner seeds which were recommended on many YouTube videos.

A 26-year-old man in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh died after he used a YouTube remedy to treat his toothache.

A report in The Times of India stated that the man, identified as Ajay Mahto, died after he ate excessive Kaner (oleander) seeds on seeing YouTube video recommendations that stated how it can give relief from toothache. However, the man's health worsened after eating the seeds and he was taken to a local health centre where he was declared dead.

Mahto's father-Nunuchand Mahto- said that his son was staying at a hotel in the city where he was studying for his exams. He had experienced toothache a week ago and instead of consulting a doctor, opted to eat kaner seeds which were recommended on many YouTube videos.

"A few days back he suddenly suffered severe dental pain," he said.

Local civil surgeon S P Singh said that the seeds were "highly dangerous" and could be "life-threatening" as well.

"Kaner seeds are highly dangerous and could be life-threatening. The youth died on the way to the hospital," he said.

In another recent incident, a man in Bihar died after he ate 150 momos. He fell unconscious after eating the dumplings and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

He and his friends were competing for a bet in which the person eating the maximum number of momos would have got Rs 1000.

