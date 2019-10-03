Jewellery worth crores robbed from TN store by men in animal masks

Popular Tamil Nadu jewellery showroom in Tiruchirappalli was robbed of baubles worth crores of rupees by two men wearing cat and dog masks.

The masked burglars decamped with almost 800 pieces of jewellery weighing around 30 kilos. As per an NDTV report, the stolen jewels were worth Rs 13 crore.

The sidewalls of the Lalithaa jewellery showroom were drilled on the night of October 1st, to gain entry. According to police, the criminals had additionally sprinkled chilli powder everywhere to make sure that sniffer dogs are unable to trace them.

Though the store is located close to a busy bus-stand, the empty plot of land nearby might have helped the robbers drill a hole, said a report by The News Minute.

The incident took place between 2 am and 4.30 am. What’s unfathomable is how the burglars were able to enter the showroom despite six watchmen guarding the property. Moreover, they were reportedly inside the store for one and a half hours, yet no one got a whiff of their presence.

Kiran Kumar, one of the shop’s owners, said: “As many as 800 gold and platinum ornaments have been stolen.”

The employees learned about the robbery the next day when they went to open the showroom. The CCTV cameras installed inside revealed what had unfolded on that fateful night. However, neither of the burglars could be identified using it, because of the funny masks they were wearing.

Police are of the opinion that a third person was involved in the crime, who must have waited outside the store to help them collect the loot.