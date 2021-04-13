Jewar Airport starts pre-qualification process for construction tenders

King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh. (PC-AFP)

Noida International Airport Ltd, the special purpose vehicle set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to construct and operate the upcoming Jewar airport, has started the pre-qualification process for the development and construction of the project through a competitive e-tender process.

The two-stage international competitive e-tender process includes an award for engineering, procurement, and construction of the terminal building and associated works as part of the first package, and airside, landside and associated works as part of the second package.

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, has been granted the right to develop, operate and maintain the Noida International Airport. The company has begun the process of selecting contractors for the engineering and construction of the terminal building.

The company also announced that contracts valued at more than Rs 25 crore would be awarded through a competitive bidding process while work orders valued under Rs 25 crore could be offered directly to vendors.

Last week, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority initiated the process of empanelling agencies which will manage and organise events on its behalf.

“We expect that the project-affected people will start shifting to Jewar Bangar by mid-June. Post that, construction work can start,” an official said.

Senior officials of Noida International Airport said that an agreement to grant permission to start work was reached with the concessionaire last month.

In October, Zurich Airport International had signed a concession agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government for the development and management of airport in Jewar, Greater Noida, for 40 years. The company will invest Rs 4,658 crore in the first phase of development over four years.

Jewar airport is expected to accommodate flight traffic growth in the National Capital Region in the coming years. In the first phase of development, the airport will handle 12-16 million passengers annually, which is expected to increase to 70 million by the completion of the fourth phase.