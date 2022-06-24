English
    Jet Airways invites former cabin crew to rejoin, receives over 700 CVs in 5 hours

    Jet Airways has received over 700 CVs in the five hours since it began its operational hiring on Friday and asked its former cabin crew members to rejoin the airline.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

    Jet Airways CEO and aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor announced the staggering number in a tweet this afternoon. He was responding to a post from the official Twitter handle of Jet Airways in which the airline invited former crew members to send in their applications to join the airline as it prepares for relaunch.

    “In the 5 hours since we posted this on social media, over 700 CVs received. Heartwarming and emotional for all of us. Here's to making history together!” wrote Sanjiv Kapoor.

    Aviation regulator DGCA had on May 20 granted Jet Airways a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

    The opening batch of the cabin crew members in the airline will consist of former staff only. In its old avatar, the airline was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019, due to financial distress. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.

    The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter. In an advertisement on Twitter on Friday, the airline said: There's really nothing like home! Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India's classiest airline.”

    Kapoor said that hiring for pilots and engineers will follow in the coming days.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Tags: #Jet Airways #Sanjiv Kapoor
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 04:33 pm
