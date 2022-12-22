Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on IndiGo flight incident: ‘I have seen crew…'

"Crew are human too," the Jet Airways boss said. (Image credit: Sanjiv Kapoor/LinkedIn)

A video showing a heated exchange between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Most stood up for the crew member, who the passenger labelled a "servant".

In the video, the air hostess was seen shouting at the passenger. " I am yelling, because you are yelling on (sic) us," she said. "My crew is crying because of you."

The disagreement was related to meals on a flight from Delhi to Istanbul on December 16.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said it must have taken a lot for the professional to get to her breaking point. "Crew are human too," he added.



Kapoor recounted other incidents where he had seen passengers misbehave with flight crews.

"I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called "servant" and worse," he said

"I recall an incident some years ago where a new crew, just 19 years old, was slapped by a pax because his meal choice was not on board," Kapoor added. "I met her the same day, she was inconsolable and said this is not what she signed up for. She quit flying the same day."

Kapoor added that there were no policy then pertaining to unruly passengers.

"This was one of the incidents that led to that to be introduced eventually," the Jet Airways boss said.

Other comments online lauded the crew member for standing up to the passenger.

"I am on the lady's side because no one has a right to treat a steward/stewardess like his personal servant," read one comment.

Another said: "Proud of the lead to stand her ground. Such occurrences are dime a dozen each day. She's a team leader and took a firm stand for her team."

A third user wrote: "I think she's completely in the right. She stood up for her crew and that guy seems obnoxious as hell."

IndiGo has said that it will look into the incident.

"IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers," the airline said.

Aviation watchdog DGCA also announced that it will take action in the matter.