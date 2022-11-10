Jennifer Aniston opens up about ‘challenging’ journey with fertility treatments

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her challenging journey with in vitro fertilization in her 30s and 40s and how the media tried to speculate why the successful actor did not have children.

In an interview with Allure magazine, the 53-year-old Friends cast member said she tried all kinds of treatments but now feels "the ship has sailed".

“I was trying to get pregnant," she added. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

"It was really hard," she said. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."

Adding to her difficulties was how her personal decisions were made the subject of speculation.

The narrative portrayed her as selfish, Aniston told Allure.

The headlines said "I just cared about my career", the actor added. "And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child."

Aniston said some even said her husband left her because she wouldn’t give him a child. "It was absolute lies," she added.

She hit back at all the gossip with an opinion piece, written in 2016 for The Huffington Post.

"I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of “journalism,” the “First Amendment” and celebrity news," she wrote.

"Every day my husband and I are harassed by dozens of aggressive photographers staked outside our home who will go to shocking lengths to obtain any kind of photo," Aniston added. She was then married to actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux.

The actor wrote women did not need to be "married or mothers" to be complete. "We get to determine our own “happily ever after” for ourselves."

Aniston herself has had a glitzy career, marked by several award-winning performances.

She rose to fame by playing Rachel Green in the widely-loved sitcom Friends. Her notable film appearances include Marley & Me, Bruce Almighty, We're the Millers and Cake, among others.

Her net worth is estimated to be over $300 million.