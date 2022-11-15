'Sweet papa': Jennifer Aniston's moving tribute to father John Aniston

John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston's father, died on November 11. (Image credit: jenniferaniston/Instagram)

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston on Monday paid an emotional tribute to her father, veteran actor John Aniston, who died on November 11. He was 89. Aniston is best known for his role in the television series “Days of Our Lives”.

Announcing her father’s death, Jennifer Aniston expressed her love for him and shared her childhood photographs with him.

“Sweet papa. John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain,” the “Friends” star wrote on Instagram.

“And on 11/11 no less. You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.”

Actor Reese Witherspoon, her co-star from “The Morning Show”, Aniston’s “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow, ex husband and actor Justin Theroux were among those who expressed solidarity with her.

Calling John Aniston their “beloved family member”, “Days of of Lives” paid a touching tribute, sharing an old clip from the show.



“Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on.”

In January this year, John Aniston, who was born in Greece, received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award. HIs family moved to the United States when he was two.

John Aniston's acting credits included “Search for Tomorrow”, “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls”. On “Days of Our Lives”, he played the role of family patriarch Victor Kiriakis, the former drug lord who goes on to found the powerful Titan Industries.

Aniston, who served in the US Navy, was married twice, most recently to Sherry Rooney. He had two children, Jennifer and Alexander Aniston, and a stepson, John Melick.