Jeff Bezos thanks mom 'for all the sacrifices you made'. Shares photos

Jeff Bezos marked Mother's Day by sharing a heartfelt message for mother Jacklyn Bezos with a couple of photos.

"Mom, I have no idea how you did what you did. You kept us both safe inside your heart. Thank you for sharing your strength and for all the sacrifices you made. I love you," the Amazon founder tweeted on Sunday.

Jacklyn Bezos was a single teen when Jeff Bezos was born in 1964. She was 17, could not even afford a telephone and was told by her school administration that she would not be allowed to finish high school. But Jacklyn pushed back until the school relented. Now, Jeff Bezos is third richest person in the world and is worth $140 billion, according tp Forbes.

Divorced from Bezos’s biological father, Ted Jorgensen, by the time Bezos was 17 months, Jacklyn sought out work as a secretary. And “even though I was a terrible typist and couldn’t read my own shorthand, somebody actually hired me” she is heard saying in a video of a speech she delivered at Cambridge College. The clip was tweeted by Jeff Bezos in June 2019.

"My mom’s incredible story. Wow. So grateful. So proud. #Grit," he captioned the video.

After sending her children to college, Jacklyn Bezos eventually returned to college herself. More than two decades after completing high school, she graduated from college.

“When I graduated from the college of Saints Elizabeth at the age of 40, I had never been more proud of myself. I felt 10 feet tall. Now that’s a gain of 5 feet. So. That’s a pretty big gain from graduation,” she is heard saying in the video of a commencement address she delivered at Cambridge College.