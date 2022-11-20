Jeff Bezos says ‘it’s really hard’ to donate effectively while ex-wife gives away $2 billion

When Jeff Bezos told CNN last week that he plans to give away the majority of his $119.5 billion fortune, he also mentioned that “it’s really hard” to give away large amount of money in effective ways. The same day, his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott declared that she’d given away nearly $2 billion in donations over the last seven months.

"Over the last seven months, with the help of my team, I gave $1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities," Scott, whose net worth is $28.2 billion, wrote in her blog post.

Explaining her strategy she added, "Give money to credible organizations, then step back and let them decide what to do with the funds."

“I needn’t ask those I care about what to say to them, or what to do for them... I can share what I have with them to stand behind them as they speak and act for themselves.”

In contrast, Jeff Bezos, who is the fourth-richest person in the world according to Forbes, had told CNN that “The hard part is figuring out how to do it (donate) in a levered way.”

