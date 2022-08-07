Jeff Bezos, Satya Nadella mourn death of Tom Alberg who served on Amazon board for 23 years

Jeff Bezos on Sunday mourned the loss of his friend and one of the earliest investors of Amazon, Tom Alberg. The 82-year-old was a lawyer and businessman who served on the Amazon board for 23 years.

"My friend and a friend to many, Tom Alberg, has passed away. He was an early investor in Amazon and served on our board for 23 years," the Amazon founder tweeted. "Tom was a visionary and also just a wonderful, good man. I was so lucky to have you in my life, Tom. We will all miss you dearly."

Andy Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos as the CEO of Amazon, tweeted that although Alberg’s “professional and civic accomplishments were many,” what most impressed him “was his character — humble, high integrity, missionary, cared about his community — as good a guy as they come.”

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, also tweeted a sympathy message. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Tom Alberg. Through his work, vision, and humanity, he had a profound impact on both our industry and community. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, rest in peace, Tom," Nadella wrote.

Alberg had helped guide Amazon through the years when it lost massive amounts of money before it evolved into the powerhouse of e-commerce site.

