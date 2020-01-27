Jeff Bezos' phone hack: Facebook VP says WhatsApp ‘cannot be hacked’

A week after reports of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sending malware via WhatsApp to hack into Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ phone sent the world into a tizzy, Facebook has said WhatsApp cannot be hacked since it is end-to-end encrypted.

Nick Clegg -- Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications, Facebook – has said that the iPhone's operating system may be responsible for the hacking.

Bezos, who uses an iPhone X, became the victim of a malware attack after a 4.4MB video file was sent to him by the Saudi crown prince. This attack was similar to the one that compromised the data on the phones of more than 1,000 journalists and human rights activists across the globe in 2019.

In an interview with the BBC, Nick Clegg has blamed iOS for the same and said: “It sounds like something on the... you know, what they call the operate, operated on the phone itself.”



"We're as sure as you can be that the technology of end-to-end encryption cannot be hacked into" - Facebook's @nick_clegg says he's "very, very confident" that Jeff Bezos wasn't hacked via Whatsapp

He further said that the malware video sent to Bezos was similar to a malicious email, which “only comes to life when you open it”.

While Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President - Facebook, refused to comment on any individual incident during her interview with Bloomberg, she did mention the vulnerability of the operating system of mobile phones.