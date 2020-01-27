App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeff Bezos' phone hack: Facebook VP says WhatsApp ‘cannot be hacked’

Nick Clegg has said that the iPhone's operating system may be responsible for the hacking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A week after reports of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sending malware via WhatsApp to hack into Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ phone sent the world into a tizzy, Facebook has said WhatsApp cannot be hacked since it is end-to-end encrypted.

Nick Clegg -- Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications, Facebook – has said that the iPhone's operating system may be responsible for the hacking.

Bezos, who uses an iPhone X, became the victim of a malware attack after a 4.4MB video file was sent to him by the Saudi crown prince. This attack was similar to the one that compromised the data on the phones of more than 1,000 journalists and human rights activists across the globe in 2019.

In an interview with the BBC, Nick Clegg has blamed iOS for the same and said: “It sounds like something on the... you know, what they call the operate, operated on the phone itself.”

He further said that the malware video sent to Bezos was similar to a malicious email, which “only comes to life when you open it”.

While Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President - Facebook, refused to comment on any individual incident during her interview with Bloomberg, she did mention the vulnerability of the operating system of mobile phones.



First Published on Jan 27, 2020 04:28 pm

tags #Apple operating system #end-to-end encryption #IphoneX #Jeff Bezos #phone hacking scandal

