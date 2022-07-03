Jeff Bezos hits out at White House after Biden asks gas companies to lower prices

Jeff Bezos on Sunday resurfaced on Twitter to criticise a recent statement issued by US President Joe Biden urging gas companies to lower their prices at a time of "war and global peril".

Reacting to it, the Amazon founder tweeted, "Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."

The second richest person in the world has been vocal about his criticism of Biden's policies, especially those related to inflation. This time, to combat rising prices, the US President had sent out a stern message to gas companies.

"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," Joe Biden tweeted. "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now."

Jeff Bezos had earlier sparred with the White House by denouncing a tweet from President Joe Biden about corporate taxes as disinformation and "misdirection." In May, Bezos had criticised the President's take on inflation again. The Amazon founder said that the administration tried hard to inject more stimulus into an already inflationary economy.

"Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country," Bezos had tweeted.

The running dispute has been unusual for Bezos as generally seeks to avoid political fights in public.