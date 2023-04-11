Jeff Bezos's megayacht worth $500 million makes its maiden voyage. 9 points on 'Koru'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's Koru is the tallest yacht in the world, with triple masts towering at over 230 feet, making the sailing yacht nearly half the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza. (Image credit for Koru: @captsingh/Twitter)

Jeff Bezos's megayacht -- believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world -- has finally completed construction five years after it was commissioned in 2018, and made its maiden voyage. The vessel, called Koru, is estimated to be worth $500 million. It was previously known as Y721 or Project 721, but its new name Koru means 'new beginnings' in Maori.

The yacht left Dutch shipmaker Oceanco's facilities on Thursday and traveled to Gibraltar, Business Insider reported.

Here's what we know about Koru:

1.) Running the yacht will cost Amazon founder Jeff Bezos $25 million a year.

2.) Koru is the tallest yacht in the world, with triple masts towering at over 230 feet, making the sailing yacht nearly half the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

3.) The vessel is 127 meters long and can accommodate 18 guests and requires a crew of 40, New York Post reported.

4.) The aluminum and steel vessel reportedly boasts three decks, including one with a swimming pool.

5.) There is a smaller 250-foot support vessel that will serve as a helicopter landing pad for Bezos and his guests.

6.) The smaller yacht is also expected to be loaded with luxury cars, jet skis, speedboats, and maybe even a personal submarine, Daily Mail reported.

7.) Last year, Koru found itself in the middle of a controversy after Oceanco, requested that a historic bridge in the Netherlands be dismantled because the yacht's three masts were too tall to pass under the bridge, despite its 131-foot clearance. The 130-foot steel structure wouldn’t allow the vessel and its 229-foot masts to pass through.

8.) Following an uproar from residents, the boat was towed from its construction location to another shipyard in a nearby town without its masts, New York Post reported. There were also reports of locals threatening to pelt the yacht with eggs. Subsequently, Koru was towed away under cover of darkness.

Read more: Jeff Bezos’ yacht quietly moved out of Dutch shipyard after backlash | Watch

9.) Despite all the expenses, however, Koru is not the world’s most expensive yacht. It ranks below the $4.8 billion History Supreme — a gold- and platinum-plated yacht which features a T-rex bone wall made of meteoric stone. The vessel was bought in 2011 by an anonymous Malaysian businessman, New York Post reported.

Read more: Viral video: Massive superyacht worth millions sinks off the coast of Italy