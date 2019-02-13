Jeep Compass Trailhawk spotted testing; gets Rock mode to match its more rugged capabilities

After Jeep Compass faced some rocky roads regarding its sales, it is set to make a comeback in India with its Trailhawk trim. Posing as a hardcore variant of the existing Jeep Compass, the Compass Trailhawk will be launched later this year, and ups the ante for off-roading in India. Spy shots have already started trickling in with auto publications Rushlane and Drivespark pushing out the first of them.

The most distinguishing factor for the Trailhawk will be the big black stripe on the bonnet of the car. The tow hooks are also finished it its signature ruby red along with red accents for the interiors.

The Trailhawk gets a new “Rock” mode in addition to the Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud terrain modes. This is dedicated to the rocky terrains around India. It also gets 20mm more ground clearance than the standard Compass, making it taller than before. Also, the Trailhawk trim gets revised front and rear bumpers.

These physical changes are not just aesthetic, however. They give the Compass a better approach angle of 30 degrees, a departure angle of 33.6 degrees and a breakover angle of 24.4 degrees. This will put the Jeep Compass in direct competition with some of the big dogs of the segment, like the Lamborghini Urus.

The Compass Trailhawk is powered by the standard Compass engine and comes in two options. It is available with either a 2-litre Multijet II diesel engine which makes 173 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque, or a 1.4-litre Multiair turbocharged petrol making 163 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. The Trailhawk is also expected to get a brand new 9-speed automatic gearbox on a four-wheel drive system.

As the Trailhawk trim is set to be the topmost among the lot, it would be safe to assume that it will be priced around the Rs. 25 lakh mark (ex-showroom).