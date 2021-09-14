MARKET NEWS

JEE Main Result 2021: NTA to release scores on official site soon; here is how to check result

Eligible candidates can visit the official NTA website: jeemain.nta.nic.in to check their results once officially announced.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 10:20 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Main results 2021 on September 14, the Education Ministry has confirmed. The results are expected to be published soon on the official website.

Besides the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in, JEE Main result 2021 link will also be activated on the ntaresults.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 4 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1. This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021. This year, the exam was held four times.

Students need to select the latest session, the fourth session of the exam. Once that's done candidates need to fill in their application number and date of birth to check the result.

After the results of JEE Main result 2021 are announced, the registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 which was delayed will commence on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.
Tags: #JEE Main Result 2021 #NTA
first published: Sep 14, 2021 10:20 pm

