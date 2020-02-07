JEE Main April 2020 registration process now open

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the online application form for the JEE Main exam on its official website.

The registration for the exam will conclude on March 7 and candidates will be able to download the JEE Main admit card from March 16 onwards. The exam is scheduled to be held between April 3 and April 9, while the results for the JEE Main April 2020 exam is expected to be released before April 30. The NTA will also declare the collaborated ranks, including marks from the January session, with the JEE Main April result.

Since 2019, NTA has been conducting two JEE Main exams a year, instead of one. Candidates have the option to appear for both exams, and only the highest score is considered for admission purposes.

Candidates who have cleared the 12th exam with a minimum of 75-percent, 65-percent for SC/ST candidates are eligible to apply. Candidates in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination are also eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.

The NTA had conducted the first JEE Main exam in January, and the results for Paper 1 was released on January 18. According to a report by News 18, over 8.6 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main January 2020 examination.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for candidates who wish to be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam, which is held for getting admissions into one of the various Indian Institute of Technologies. Candidates get admission into National Institute of Technologies and other engineering colleges based on JEE Main ranks.