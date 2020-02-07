App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JEE Main April 2020 registration process now open

Registration for the exam will conclude on March 7 and candidates will be able to download the JEE Main admit card from March 16 onwards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the online application form for the JEE Main exam on its official website.

The registration for the exam will conclude on March 7 and candidates will be able to download the JEE Main admit card from March 16 onwards. The exam is scheduled to be held between April 3 and April 9, while the results for the JEE Main April 2020 exam is expected to be released before April 30. The NTA will also declare the collaborated ranks, including marks from the January session, with the JEE Main April result.

Since 2019, NTA has been conducting two JEE Main exams a year, instead of one. Candidates have the option to appear for both exams, and only the highest score is considered for admission purposes.

Close

Candidates who have cleared the 12th exam with a minimum of 75-percent, 65-percent for SC/ST candidates are eligible to apply. Candidates in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination are also eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.

related news

The NTA had conducted the first JEE Main exam in January, and the results for Paper 1 was released on January 18. According to a report by News 18, over 8.6 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main January 2020 examination.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for candidates who wish to be eligible for the JEE Advanced exam, which is held for getting admissions into one of the various Indian Institute of Technologies. Candidates get admission into National Institute of Technologies and other engineering colleges based on JEE Main ranks.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:06 pm

tags #JEE Main #trending

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.