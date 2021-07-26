JEE Advanced 2021 to be conducted on October 3: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Representational image

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on July 26.



JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols.@DG_NTA @PIBHRD @EduMinOfIndia @IITKgp @PMOIndia

— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 26, 2021

The education minister also added that the exam will be held adhering to all COVID-19 norms.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.