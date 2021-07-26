MARKET NEWS

JEE Advanced 2021 to be conducted on October 3: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The education minister also added that the exam will be held adhering to all COVID-19 norms.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 09:37 PM IST
Representational image

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on July 26.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.
