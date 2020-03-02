App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JD(U) MLA caught getting leg massage at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's rally, video goes viral

Kaushal Yadav, who represents Nawada in the Bihar Assembly, could be seen lying on the ground in the video, flanked by party workers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Janata Dal (United) MLA sparked a row after he was caught, on camera, getting his leg massaged by party workers . The incident took place on March 1 at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s rally in Patna.

Kaushal Yadav, who represents Nawada in the Bihar Assembly, can be seen lying on the ground in the video, flanked by party workers. Two JDU workers can be seen massaging his legs while he is lying prostrate on the ground, resting his head on the lap of another party colleague.

The video of the ‘karyakarta sammelan (party workers meet)’ was shared by news agency ANI, and Twitter users rebuked the MLA’s actions unabashedly.

The incumbent CM had convened the meet to assure JDU workers that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would continue to govern Bihar. He also told them to ensure the party’s win in the upcoming Assembly elections by participating earnestly in the political process.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:23 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 #election rally #Janata Dal (United)

