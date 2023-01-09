Jayan Mehta: 5 things to know about Amul's new MD

Amul's new MD, Jayan Mehta, has won several marketing and leadership awards. (Image credit: Jayan Mehta/LinkedIn)

Jayan Mehta has been appointed as the new managing director at Amul for an interim period, the dairy sector cooperative giant announced on Monday. He replaced RS Sodhi, who had been leading the company since 2010, but was ousted from the role on January 9.

Mehta, who has been associated with Amul for more than 31 years, will take up the mantle of MD temporarily while a new MD will be announced in a few months.

Here's what we know about Jayan Mehta:

1.) He is the chief operating officer (COO) at Amul. Earlier, he had served as the company's brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function.

2.) He is a football enthusiast and had travelled to Qatar to watch Portugal play against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Mehta also hailed both Portugal and Argentina in a social media post for their performance this world cup because Amul was the regional sponsor for both the teams.

3.) Jayan Mehta has won several marketing and leadership awards. Some of them he won last year, as listed on his LinkedIn profile, include Marketer of the Year - FMCG Food issued by International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter and Best CMO Award 2021 issued by Pitch and Exchange4Media.

4.) He graduated in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing from BJ Vanijya Mahavidyalaya in Gujarat in 1989. Mehta is also a university gold medalist.

5.) Mehta did his post-graduation from Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat.

