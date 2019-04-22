Jaya Prada booked for ‘X-ray-like eyes’ comment on SP leader Azam Khan

A non-cognizable offence information report has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party’s star candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur -- Jaya Prada -- for her comments on Samajwadi Party leader and former colleague Azam Khan and Mayawati, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief.

The case was registered on April 20 after the actor-turned-politician warned BSP honcho Mayawati against Azam Khan’s piercing gaze, reported news agencies.

Prada was booked under Section 171G of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits making any false statement about the character or conduct of someone fighting the elections.

On April 18, while attending a campaign rally in Kemri, she said: “Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati ji you must think unki X-ray jaisi aankhein aapke upar bhi kaha-kaha daal kar dekhengi (Mayawati should worry about how his X-ray-like eyes would scan her body).”

Her comments came as Mayawati’s BSP and Khan’s SP have forged an alliance for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Only a week ago, Khan faced flak for making sexist remarks against Jaya Prada. He was banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission. He reportedly commented on Jaya Prada’s lingerie at an election rally in Rampur, saying the colour of the BJP candidate’s underwear is khaki.

Notably, Jaya Prada is the BJP candidate from Rampur constituency of Uttar Pradesh and is fighting Azam Khan, a former colleague. The constituency will go to polls on April 23, which is in the third phase of polling this general election.

An SP MP for two terms, she fell out with SP ranks a few years ago and decided to join the BJP. Tension has brewed between the two ever since, often resulting in bitter altercations.