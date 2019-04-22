App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaya Prada booked for ‘X-ray-like eyes’ comment on SP leader Azam Khan

BJP candidate Jaya Prada said Mayawati should be worried about how Azam Khan's X-ray-like eyes would scan her body

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Azam Khan
Azam Khan
Whatsapp

A non-cognizable offence information report has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party’s star candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur -- Jaya Prada -- for her comments on Samajwadi Party leader and former colleague Azam Khan and Mayawati, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief.

The case was registered on April 20 after the actor-turned-politician warned BSP honcho Mayawati against Azam Khan’s piercing gaze, reported news agencies.

Prada was booked under Section 171G of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits making any false statement about the character or conduct of someone fighting the elections.

On April 18, while attending a campaign rally in Kemri, she said: “Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati ji you must think unki X-ray jaisi aankhein aapke upar bhi kaha-kaha daal kar dekhengi (Mayawati should worry about how his X-ray-like eyes would scan her body).”

related news

Her comments came as Mayawati’s BSP and Khan’s SP have forged an alliance for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Only a week ago, Khan faced flak for making sexist remarks against Jaya Prada. He was banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission. He reportedly commented on Jaya Prada’s lingerie at an election rally in Rampur, saying the colour of the BJP candidate’s underwear is khaki.

Notably, Jaya Prada is the BJP candidate from Rampur constituency of Uttar Pradesh and is fighting Azam Khan, a former colleague. The constituency will go to polls on April 23, which is in the third phase of polling this general election.

An SP MP for two terms, she fell out with SP ranks a few years ago and decided to join the BJP. Tension has brewed between the two ever since, often resulting in bitter altercations.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Azam Khan #General Elections 2019 #Jaya Prada #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Alia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddharth Chaturvedi, gets his own film

Happy Easter: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor turn into eggs

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Game of Thrones season 8 Episode 2: Twitter has a field day speculatin ...

Vikram Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli’s allegatio ...

When Shah Rukh Khan Requested Movie Critics to Stop Rating Films Using ...

Day After Terror Attack, 87 Bomb Detonators Found at Bus Station in Co ...

Banks Unions Want Lenders to Offer Special Loans to Jet Airways Staff

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: These Athletes Made India Proud

Indian Coast Guard on High Alert to Stop Attackers from Fleeing Sri La ...

Sri Lanka Blasts: Image of Blood-stained Jesus Becomes Symbolic of a B ...

Delhi's 5-star Luxury Hotel to be 'Temporary' Office of Country's Firs ...

Kalank's Disappointing Box Office Run to Come to a Crumbling End with ...

Shibani Dandekar Poses with Real and Reel Life Milkha Singh, See Here

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Za ...

Sri Lanka blasts: World media says intel failure, rising extremism ami ...

In Chhattisgarh, Janjgir only constituency that will witness triangula ...

Death of 23-year-old engineering student in Karnataka's Raichur: In su ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.