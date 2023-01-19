Jaya Bachchan snaps again, tells photographer at airport: 'naukri se nikaal deni chahiye'

Jaya Bachchan, 74, is known to get agitated at the paparazzi.

Rajya Sabha member and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan was slammed by the internet for snapping at people recently while they tried to click her pictures at the Indore airport.

“Please don’t take my pictures. You don’t understand English?” she asked an unidentified person as she and husband Amitabh Bachchan arrived at the airport and were being escorted out by the security. A video of the incident was shared on celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla’s Instagram account.

‘Aise logo ko naukri se nikaal deni chahiye (such people should be removed from their jobs),” she says. Amitabh Bachchan is seen walking behind her as the couple leave the airport.

She was accompanied by her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Her latest incident did not go down well with internet users who slammed her for her outburst.

“Next time you see Mrs JayaBachchan, don't waste your time in clicking her photo,” Twitter user Gautam Aggarwal said.

Bachchan, who is a Samajwadi Party member, has made several impassioned speeches in the Rajya Sabha on several issues. In September 2020, she was praised by many of her colleagues in Bollywood for raising her voice in the House against those defaming the Hindi film industry after the media witch-hunt of actor Rhea Chakraborty.