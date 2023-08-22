Jay Kotak says technology is transforming India: ‘haven’t carried a wallet anywhere’

Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, says technology is transforming India at a rapid pace. The UPI success story, coupled with internet penetration in remote corners of the country and low data rates, have together ensured that a large percentage of the population has been able to enjoy the benefits of digitization, said the VP of Kotak811.
Jay Kotak gave his own example in a tweet shared this afternoon. He said he has not carried a wallet anywhere in India this month as smartphone takes care of everything. He used UPI to pay for everything from street snacks to medicines to restaurants bills. Even tips were given with UPI. For airport entries, Kotak did not need to carry any physical documents – “All ID & documentation via digilocker,” he wrote.
He also spoke about how affordable it has become to access the internet in India. A smartphone can be bought in less than Rs 10,000, while high speed data is available at the lowest rates in the world. There is also good network penetration across the country.
“Technology is transforming India for all. Seamless payments and Verified ID are substantive enablers for even further progress,” tweeted Jay Kotak.
A decent smartphone can be bought under Rs. 10,000, with high speed data at the lowest rates in the world. Good network penetration across India.
Technology is transforming India for all. Seamless payments and Verified ID are substantive enablers for even further progress.
— Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) August 22, 2023
“Inflation is perceptible. Cities are dirtier. Every day, gun violence headlines. Airport lines, flight delays, stretch for hours,” Kotak wrote as he said “flying to India feels like returning to a better place.”
