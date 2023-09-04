Jasprit Bumrah welcomes first child with wife Sanjana Ganesan: 'Over the moon'

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married in 2021. (Image credit: Instagram/SanjanaGanesan).

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan became parents to a baby boy on Monday. The news of the couple becoming parents was shared by both Bumrah and Ganesan on Instagram on Monday.

In the post, they also revealed the name of their child as Angad. Bumrah and Ganesan got married in Goa in March 2021.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it," the couple wrote in the Instagram post.

On Sunday, news emerged that Bumrah would be flying out of Sri Lanka, where India are currently involved in the 50-over Asia Cup and would return to Mumbai for personal reasons.

As a result, he was set to miss India's second and final group fixture against Nepal on Monday but was to rejoin the India squad before the start of the Super 4s stage of the tournament later in the week.

India's first match of the Asia Cup against Pakistan on Saturday was Bumrah's first ODI appearance for the Men in Blue since July 2022. He made 16 runs in 23 balls with the bat, but could not come out and bowl in the second innings after rain prevented the restart and the game was eventually called off with both teams splitting one point apiece.

