English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Jasprit Bumrah to tie the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan: Report

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan intend to keep their wedding ceremony an intimate affair and only close friends and family are expected to attend the function.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to tie the knot with famous sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa.

According to a report in Times Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the pacer had asked himself to be released from the Test series against England due to a personal reason. Since then rumours about his marriage started doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Both Bumrah and Sanjana intend to keep their wedding ceremony an intimate affair and only close friends and family are expected to attend the function.

As per a report in the Times of India, the two will tie the knot on March 14-15 in Goa.

The 27-year-old pacer is marrying the former model who also won the Miss India crown in 2014. Sanjana who hosts a show for a major sports channel these days, is said to be on leave. The news report also reveals that Bumrah's mother is also scheduled to fly to Goa this week.

Close
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah are also likely to attend a reception at a later date which might be held in Ahmedabad or Mumbai.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #Jasprit Bumrah #Sanjana Ganesan
first published: Mar 9, 2021 05:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.