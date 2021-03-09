Jasprit Bumrah to tie the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan: Report

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to tie the knot with famous sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa.

According to a report in Times Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the pacer had asked himself to be released from the Test series against England due to a personal reason. Since then rumours about his marriage started doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Both Bumrah and Sanjana intend to keep their wedding ceremony an intimate affair and only close friends and family are expected to attend the function.

As per a report in the Times of India, the two will tie the knot on March 14-15 in Goa.

The 27-year-old pacer is marrying the former model who also won the Miss India crown in 2014. Sanjana who hosts a show for a major sports channel these days, is said to be on leave. The news report also reveals that Bumrah's mother is also scheduled to fly to Goa this week.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah are also likely to attend a reception at a later date which might be held in Ahmedabad or Mumbai.