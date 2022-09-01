Japan's digital minister declares 'war' on floppy disks, pushes for digitisation

"Where does one even buy a floppy disk these days," Minister Taro Kono said.

Japan's digital minister Taro Kono has "declared war" on floppy disks and other retro tech used by the country's government officials including hanko stamps and fax machines.



Digital Minister declares a war on floppy discs.

There are about 1900 government procedures that requires business community to use discs, i. e. floppy disc, CD, MD, etc to submit applications and other forms. Digital Agency is to change those regulations so you can use online.

"There are about 1900 government procedures that requires the business community to use discs, i. e. floppy disc, CD, MD, etc to submit applications and other forms. Digital Agency is to change those regulations so you can use online," the minister tweeted on Thursday.

According to the BBC, despite its reputation for innovative high-technology gadgets, Japan is notorious for holding on to outmoded technology through its office culture.

Floppy disks, created in the late 1960s, had fallen out of fashion three decades later with the invention of more efficient storage devices and other solutions. For example, to store information equivalent to a 32 GB memory card, more than 20,000 floppy disks would be required, the publication stated.

After a Japanese government committee discovered about 1,900 areas in which the business community is required to use storage media like floppy disks, Minister Kono criticised the country's lingering use of such outdated technology.

"I'm looking to get rid of the fax machine, and I still plan to do that," he said, before asking, "Where does one even buy a floppy disk these days?"