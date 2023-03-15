Japanese YouTuber MP expelled for never actually entering the parliament

A YouTuber-turned-MP has been expelled by his Senate colleagues in Japan for never attending a single parliament session. According to BBC, Yoshikazu Higashitani was expelled from the parliament on March 14 for never coming to work. This is the first time in Japan’s history that an MP has been disciplined for continuous absence.

Higashitani, also known as GaaSyy, was elected into the upper house (House of Councillors) in July 2022. Before he became a parliamentarian, he was best known for creating celebrity gossip videos on YouTube.

But in the seven months that he was a lawmaker, Higashitani never attended a single parliament session – a dubious distinction that earned him the nickname of ‘No-Show MP’. The Japanese parliament's discipline committee therefore decided to expel him for continuous absence.

According to the BBC report, expulsion is the most serious punishment a lawmaker can receive. It has been meted out only twice in Japan since 1950, and this is the first time a parliamentarian has been expelled for never attending work.

Moneycontrol News