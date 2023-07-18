Japanese woman made over 2,700 fake emergency calls because she was lonely, wanted attention

The woman said she made the calls because she was lonely and wanted attention. (Representational)

In a case that highlights the toll of loneliness, a 51-year-old woman was arrested in Japan for making a staggering 2,761 false emergency calls over the course of nearly three years.

The suspect, identified as Hiroko Hatagami, an unemployed resident of Matsudo, Chiba prefecture, confessed to her actions, citing her yearning for attention and human interaction as the driving force behind the incessant calls.

The Chiba Prefectural Police, who have been investigating the case, alleged that Hatagami made these false emergency calls persistently using her mobile phone and other means for the past two years and nine months. The calls were traced to her residence as well as other locations in her neighbourhood.

Between August 2020 and May 2023, she continuously called the Matsudo fire department, pleading for ambulances, and complained about various symptoms, including stomach aches, drug overdose, and aching legs, among others.

However, when the ambulances arrived at the scene, she would suddenly retract her statements, adamantly refusing to be taken to the hospital and disavowing any knowledge of the emergency call.

"I don't want to take an ambulance... I didn't make the call," she would assert.

Despite multiple warnings from both the fire department and the police, she persisted with her false calls, until the fire department eventually filed a formal complaint, leading to her arrest on Thursday.

According to The Mainichi, she confessed, "I made the calls because I was lonely and wanted someone to listen to me and give me attention."

This case is not the first of its kind in Japan. In 2013, a 44-year-old woman was arrested for calling the police more than 15,000 times within a six-month period. The authorities had visited her residence nearly 60 times before finally taking her into custody.

A survey found that almost 1.5 million people of working age are living as social recluses in a rapidly spreading phenomenon in Japan called “Hikikomori”. The government is working towards combating this situation that has only accelerated after the Covid-19 pandemic.