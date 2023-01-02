Japanese man spends Rs 18 lakh to look like a 'real wolf walking on hind legs'

A Japanese man has spent a whopping Rs 18 lakh to get a customized wolf costume made that looks strikingly similar to the real animal.

This eccentricity comes after the another man, also from Japan, last year got a dog costume made, from the same agency called “Zeppet”. It took him over Rs 12 lakh and 40 days to get the dog costume made and was instantly viral on social media.

Zeppet also shared photos of the wolf costume on Instagram and said it took them 50 days to get it done.

The photographs also show the man who ordered the “wolf suit” wearing it and since he was standing, it gave the impression of a wolf standing tall on its hind legs.

Check out the photos here:

Zeppet also makes sculptures for movies, commercials, amusement facilities and also manufactures costumes for television and of famous mascot characters in Japan.