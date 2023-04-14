Japanese cafe fires waitress for mixing her blood in cocktail. She claims it was a customer request

A Japanese cafe has fired a waitress for mixing her own blood into a cocktail, with doctors advising patrons to undergo medical tests. The cafe, Mondaiji Con Cafe Daku, or “Problem Child Dark Café,” is a theme café where staff wear dark and goth-style makeup.

The café is located in the Susukino entertainment district on Hokkaido Island.

The disgusting incident occurred when apparently a customer requested that the waitress add her own blood to a cocktail. The waitress complied with the request, prompting the cafe to issue a public apology and fire the employee. The cafe's management stated that the waitress's behaviour was "absolutely not acceptable" and that they would replace all of the drinking glasses before reopening for business after a day.

The incident has raised concerns regarding the safety of consuming blood-infused drinks, with doctors advising patrons who consumed the cocktail to undergo medical tests to rule out blood-transmitted diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and syphilis.

Moneycontrol News