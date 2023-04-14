Japanese cafe fires waitress for mixing her blood in cocktail. She claims it was a customer request

The Japanese cafe shut shop for a day and fired the waitress who mixed blood in the cocktail. (Representational)

A Japanese cafe has fired a waitress for mixing her own blood into a cocktail, with doctors advising patrons to undergo medical tests. The cafe, Mondaiji Con Cafe Daku, or “Problem Child Dark Café,” is a theme café where staff wear dark and goth-style makeup.

The café is located in the Susukino entertainment district on Hokkaido Island.

The disgusting incident occurred when apparently a customer requested that the waitress add her own blood to a cocktail. The waitress complied with the request, prompting the cafe to issue a public apology and fire the employee. The cafe's management stated that the waitress's behaviour was "absolutely not acceptable" and that they would replace all of the drinking glasses before reopening for business after a day.

The incident has raised concerns regarding the safety of consuming blood-infused drinks, with doctors advising patrons who consumed the cocktail to undergo medical tests to rule out blood-transmitted diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and syphilis.

While cases of people getting infected from drinking another person's blood are rare, the risk of contracting serious illnesses through blood transmission is significant. According to Dr. Zento Kitao, a medical professional quoted by news site Flash, "major diseases can be transmitted through blood, including HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and syphilis. If there are wounds in the mouth, it is easy to be infected by blood transmissions."

The cafe, which opened in March, has a special all-you-can-drink menu priced at $19 per hour. However, the bizarre theme of the cafe is not unique in Japan. The country has seen a surge in themed cafes catering to a variety of interests, including Pokémon, vampire, and even bondage cafes.

