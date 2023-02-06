This Japanese artist creates 'gaping mouth' purses, 'blinking eye' pendants worth lakhs

Purses with gaping mouths and stubble, pendants with blinking eyes, and severed finger ink stamps -- these are not the props of a horror movie but accessories created by a Japanese DJ who was inspired by special effects.

"In the beginning almost everyone felt it was gross," Masataka Shishido, also known as DJ Doooo told Reuters, wearing a disco ball with a blinking eye on a chain around his neck. "Once people learnt that it's an artwork with some specific function, they started saying that it's cute and interesting."

After his first artwork in 2017 was pictured on the cover of his debut album - a music mixer wrapped in a silicon flesh coating, the 36-year-old has been commissioned to make dozens of other offbeat creations.

Shishido says his art is often made-to-order by customers who request their own body parts on the items. He draws the designs by hand and a Tokyo studio called Amazing Studio JUR turns the concept into reality. It takes about two months for the whole process, Reuters reported.

The art pieces do not come cheap: USB devices and the ink stamps in the shape of fingers cost around 150,000 yen (Rs 93,000) while the disco ball he wears costs about 580,000 yen (Rs 3.6 lakh).

Moneycontrol News