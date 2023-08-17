Japanese ambassador dances to Tamannah's 'Kaavaalaa' with YouTuber. Viral video

The video, since being shared yesterday, has amassed close to 8 lakh views. (Image: @HiroSuzukiAmbJP/Twitter)

Japan’s ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, showcased his love for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in a video that has gone viral online. In the clip, Suzuki was seen grooving to the trending song “Kaavaalaa” from the recently-released film “Jailer”. He was dancing with a Japanese YouTuber Mayo-san.

The now-viral video was shared by the diplomat on X (formerly Twitter). The clip featured Suzuki matching Mayo-san’s steps with perfection. He even did the iconic “sunglass step” that was made popular by Rajinikanth.

“Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo San. My love for Rajinikanth continues,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared yesterday, has amassed close to 8 lakh views. Social media users were all-praise for Suzuki’s performance too.

“Hiroshi-san , What a beautiful performance by Mayo-san and her team,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “That’s the way.”

“This is cute,” a third user remarked. “Well done, very entertaining,” said a fourth.

Earlier, Suzuki shared a video of himself while doing the "Thailavar" challenge in which tried to perfect and ace the "sunglass step" of the Tamil superstar.

"Vannakkam! Rajinikanth, Japan loves you a lot," read the caption of the post.

“Kaavaalaa” is picturised on Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth. The song was released on July 6 and since then has become a favourite and has been declared a blockbuster buy the internet.

Meanwhile, “Jailer” starring Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others, released on August 10.