YouTuber’s pet fish charged money to his credit card during livestream. Here’s how

Jan 29, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

Japanese YouTuber Mutekimaru runs an account with over 90,000 subscribers, on which he streams his pet fish playing video games.

A Japanese YouTuber's credit card details were exposed online during a livestream earlier this month -- because of his pet fish.

Mutekimaru, who runs a YouTube account with over 90,000 subscribers, has earned fame by filming his fish playing video games. He sets up a movement-tracking software in a fish tank that allows his pets to operate a gaming console remotely, CNN reported.

His fish were remotely playing a Pokémon game using a Nintendo Switch gaming console when an error happened.

The game crashed and the Nintendo console went back to the home screen. At this moment, the YouTuber was away from his desk.