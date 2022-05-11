English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Japan town sues resident for not returning $360,000 'aid' sent by mistake

    The incident has made headlines in Japan, with the local mayor releasing a video of apology to his contituents, saying he was "deeply sorry" for the mistake.

    AFP
    May 11, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
    The authorities had mistakenly transferred an additional lump sum of 46.3 million yen to a single household.

    The authorities had mistakenly transferred an additional lump sum of 46.3 million yen to a single household.

    A Japanese town that accidentally sent a resident $360,000 in financial aid said on Wednesday it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.

    "We're sorry to cause trouble to residents... We're now suing this household," an official from Abu told AFP, adding that the decision would be approved at a council meeting on Thursday.

    Last month, the town in western Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan, sent 100,000 yen ($768) each to 463 low-income households affected by the pandemic.

    But in the process, they mistakenly transferred an additional lump sum of 46.3 million yen to a single household.

    Red-faced officials immediately visited the recipient, who has not been identified, and were told the money would be returned.

    Close

    But despite frantic follow-up letters and calls, there was no sign of the money.

    When they finally made face-to-face contact again, according to a letter released by the mayor, the recipient admitted having "moved the money and being unable to return it but said they were willing to atone for the sin."

    The incident has made headlines in Japan, with the local mayor releasing a video of apology to his contituents, saying he was "deeply sorry" for the mistake.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #Japan #Yamaguchi #yen
    first published: May 11, 2022 05:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.