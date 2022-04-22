English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    A school got $27,000 water bill after teacher left tap running for months

    The teacher, in-charge of pool maintenance at a Japanese school, thought that if they kept fresh water going into the pool, Covid infection could be kept at bay.

    AFP
    April 22, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
    Authorities are demanding that th teacher and two supervisors pay half of the bill. (Representational image)

    Authorities are demanding that th teacher and two supervisors pay half of the bill. (Representational image)

    A Japanese school has been hit with a $27,000 water bill after a teacher in charge of pool maintenance left a tap on for months hoping to stop coronavirus infections.

    The teacher, who has not been identified, thought a constant flow of fresh water into the pool would keep it Covid free and left the tap on from late June to early September.

    Normally, chlorine and filtering machines maintain the pool water's quality, "but the teacher somehow got the wrong idea that pouring new water in would also do the trick and even help prevent Covid," local education board official Akira Kojiri told AFP.

    Other staff members occasionally noticed the running tap and switched it off, but the offending colleague soon switched it back on.

    As a result, Kojiri said, an estimated 4,000 tonnes of excess water was used in just over two months -- enough to fill the pool 11 times over.

    Close

    Local authorities in Yokosuka in central Japan's Kanagawa prefecture are now demanding the teacher and two supervisors pay half of the 3.5 million yen ($27,000) bill.

    "We deeply apologise to our residents for causing (financial) damage to our city," Yokosuka authorities said in a statement.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #Japan #School #water
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 03:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.