Plane makes U-turn as destination airport refuses landing due to late arrival

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

The Japan Airlines plane had to make a five-hour journey back after narrowly missing a landing deadline.

The Japan Airlines plane was carrying over 300 passengers. (Representational image)

A Japan Airlines plane, carrying 335 passengers, was recently turned back from its destination because it arrived 10 minutes late, according to local reports.

The plane was travelling from Tokyo's Haneda airport to the Fukuoka Airport situated in Hakata-ku, Fukuoka prefecture. It was scheduled to take off at 6.30 pm on February 19 but was delayed until 8 pm, for reasons still under investigation.

Tokyo and Fukuoka are situated more than 1,000 kilometres apart.

The flight arrived in Fukuoka 10 minutes after the final landing cutoff of 10 pm, The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported. It was not allowed to land and had to travel another five hours back to Tokyo.