Plane makes U-turn as destination airport refuses landing due to late arrival

A Japan Airlines plane, carrying 335 passengers, was recently turned back from its destination because it arrived 10 minutes late, according to local reports.

The plane was travelling from Tokyo's Haneda airport to the Fukuoka Airport situated in Hakata-ku, Fukuoka prefecture. It was scheduled to take off at 6.30 pm on February 19 but was delayed until 8 pm, for reasons still under investigation.

Tokyo and Fukuoka are situated more than 1,000 kilometres apart.

The flight arrived in Fukuoka 10 minutes after the final landing cutoff of 10 pm, The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported. It was not allowed to land and had to travel another five hours back to Tokyo.

On the way back, the plane had to stop at the Kansai Airport for maintenance and refuelling. It finally arrived in Tokyo at 2.50 a.m. The airline put up it passengers in a hotel and arranged for them to be flown to Fukuoka on the morning of February 20 . In Fukuoka, planes are not allowed to land after 10 pm to avoid disturbing people living nearby. But this deadline can be extended considering bad weather and other unavoidable delays. But the Japan Airlines delay was unavoidable, officials said.