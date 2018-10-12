Japan opens world’s biggest fish market in Tokyo: Take a look

The construction of the new Toyosu market was delayed for over 15 years, ever since city officials announced to shift it to the new location. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market reopened on October 11, replacing the 83-year-old famous Tsukiji market, which ended operations last week. Around 900 businesses, along with over 2,500 haulage vehicles, transferred to the new site, which will be open to the public from October 13. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 The legendary Tsukiji market attracted tens of thousands of visitors in a year to its maze of stalls stocked with various species of exotic aquatic life. It was a key contributor to Japan’s tourism industry and an integral part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic plan. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 Over the years, the market had dilapidated and health inspectors had constantly warned against its unsanitary conditions. However, the move to Toyosu had been continuously delayed and postponed, since city officials decided on it about 17 years ago. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 The new market is nearly twice the size of Tsukiji, which was already the world’s largest, and boasts state-of-the-art refrigeration and storage, and has vegetable stalls, restaurants and other shops for visitors. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 A prime feature of the market is the early morning tuna auction, particularly the first auction of the new year, at which wholesalers and sushi magnates pay large sums of money for the biggest and best fish. The record is still held from 2013 when $1.8 million was paid for a 220 kg Bluefin tuna. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 The move to the new spot was welcomed by many, but some Tsukiji veterans said that the move has “deprived the market of some of its soul.” Michelin Star-winning chef Lionel Beccat said about Toyosu: “The head says yes, but the heart says no.” (Image: Reuters) 7/7 Tsukiji, on the other hand, will be levelled and used as a temporary parking lot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. City authorities are planning to run a beltway through the site to improve access from central Tokyo to the bay area, all preparations ahead of the Olympic Games. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 12, 2018 07:59 am