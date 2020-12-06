Japan, France, US Plan Their First Joint Military Drills In May, 2021

No 9 | Japan | $47.6 billion | Fall by 0.1% (Image: PTI)

Amidst Chinese military stepping up activity in the region, the United States, Japan, and France is set to hold first ever joint military drills on land and sea on May, 2021.

The Sankei newspaper in its report on December 6 said that the exercises which will be conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster and could also form the basis for a defence against attack.

According to the news report, the joint exercises aim to counter China, which claims Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea.

“We want to demonstrate our presence to the region and send a message about Japan-France cooperation,” Admiral Pierre Vandier, chief of staff of the French navy, told Sankei in a separate interview, reported Reuters.

“This is a message aimed at China. This is a message about multi-lateral partnerships and the freedom of passage.”

China has said its intentions in the region are peaceful.

But Japan has grown particularly concerned about a rise in Chinese naval activity around the disputed islands in the East China Sea that Tokyo calls the Senkaku, while Beijing refers to them the Diaoyu.

