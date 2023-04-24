Japan babies face off in 'crying sumo' festival returning after the pandemic

Japan's traditional "crying sumo" festival made a comeback after four long years, bringing joy to parents and babies alike. Dozens of bawling Japanese babies faced off in this ritual at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo on Saturday, where pairs of toddlers wearing ceremonial sumo aprons were held up by their parents and faced each other in the sumo ring. The festival is believed to bring good health to infants, as their cries are thought to ward off evil spirits.

In this unique event, staff wearing "oni" demon masks try to make the babies cry, and the first to bawl is declared the winner by a sumo referee in an elaborate traditional uniform holding a wooden fan used to signal victory. The crying sumo festival is held at shrines and temples nationwide, much to the delight of parents and onlookers.

Asakusa Tourism Federation, which organized the event, believes that babies who cry powerfully also grow up healthily. Shigemi Fuji, chairman of the federation, said, "Some people might think it's terrible they make babies cry. But in Japan, we believe this kind of event takes place in many places, and it's a unique way of celebrating a baby's health."

A total of 64 babies participated in the ritual, and the rules varied from region to region. In some places, parents wanted their offspring to be the first to cry, while in others, the first to weep was the loser.

Moneycontrol News