Ladakh MP slams Maruti for ad shoot in ‘fragile ecosystem’. Why Twitter is divided over video

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh, shared a snippet from the Maruti ad shoot. (Image: Screengrab from video @jtnladakh/Twitter)

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh, shared a video of a Maruti car advertisement being shot in his parliamentary seat criticising the company for harming the “fragile ecosystem” of the area.

The 15-second clip shows a Maruti Jimny SUV driving through a river stream displaying its ability to tackle difficult terrain as a camera crew shoots nearby.

“I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen,” Namgyal wrote on Twitter with the video urging authorities to halt the shoot.

The video got lakhs of views and thousands of “likes” but not everyone seemed to agree with the MP.
“Stop all flights to Leh: exhaust gases are bad for fragile ecosystem. Stop all diesel vehicles: exhaust gases are bad for Ladakh's fragile ecosystem. Come on Mr Namgyal: didn't the local authorities know this before giving permission? I see no harm here. Lovely backdrop!” one user wrote.

“By allowing more and more industries to setup plants which destroys Ladakh? Height of double standards,” wrote another.