Ladakh MP slams Maruti for ad shoot in ‘fragile ecosystem’. Why Twitter is divided over video

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh, shared a video of a Maruti car advertisement being shot in his parliamentary seat criticising the company for harming the “fragile ecosystem” of the area.

The 15-second clip shows a Maruti Jimny SUV driving through a river stream displaying its ability to tackle difficult terrain as a camera crew shoots nearby.

“I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen,” Namgyal wrote on Twitter with the video urging authorities to halt the shoot.

The video got lakhs of views and thousands of “likes” but not everyone seemed to agree with the MP.

“Stop all flights to Leh: exhaust gases are bad for fragile ecosystem. Stop all diesel vehicles: exhaust gases are bad for Ladakh's fragile ecosystem. Come on Mr Namgyal: didn't the local authorities know this before giving permission? I see no harm here. Lovely backdrop!” one user wrote.

“By allowing more and more industries to setup plants which destroys Ladakh? Height of double standards,” wrote another.

"You are the MP right and you are not able to stop this legally in your own constituency if you deem this to be not right?" another user wrote.

(On another note I really want tourists to be more responsible while travelling)," read a comment. Many supported the parliamentarian. “Make tougher rules & all this can be digitally recreated, no need to spoil natural beauty of nature for same,” one comment read. “We support your view. Every company and citizen have responsibility to secure our natural assets. Be responsible citizen,” another comment read. Ladakh, located in the northernmost part of India, is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, serene landscapes, and a unique culture that is deeply rooted in its geography. However, the region has been witnessing rapid industrialization and commercialization in recent years with mining and hydroelectric projects, causing significant harm to its natural ecosystem.

